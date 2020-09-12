Palliatives: NCAC DG, Runsewe, cautions operators against fraudsters

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has cautioned operators and stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector to be wary of people and institutions disguising as government licensed consultants and financial bodies for delivery palliatives. Runsewe, who is also the chairman of the implementing committee for palliatives in the creative industry and President World Craft Council, Africa region, disclosed many people and organizations are latching on the present venerable positions of people to defraud in the name of offering succour for them.

‘‘We have been receiving calls from stakeholders around the country, calling my attention to these individuals and their activities, which if left unchecked, may ruin our efforts to build trust and confidence between registered operators and financial institutions on one hand and between federal government and state governments on the other hand,” he said.

He further stated that: “As chairman, implementation Committee on COVID -19 palliatives and President World Craft Council Africa region, I will put up measures with security agencies to expose these individuals and in weeks coming, will interface with private sector players, financial institutions and state governments on what is going on in the system.

‘‘We are aware that certain gaps are being exploited by these smart people who are not working alone, in fact, have insider contacts, all primed to deceive and cheat people of their legitimate resources in the name of helping them to access funds and credit waivers.” He urged due diligence on the part of the people, stating that: ‘‘This is a red flag call and let no one blame us for not saying it loud and clear.

I must warn the banks and insurance companies to beware, particularly in the choice of corporate and individuals trading or representing their interest with the public. Nothing should be done under the table so that innocent stakeholders are not taken advantage of by well polished scammers.”

