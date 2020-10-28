Palliatives: Niger APC chieftain exonerates Buhari, lambasts govs for hoarding items

Metro & Crime

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has taken a swipe at state governors in country over the discovery of COVID-19 palliatives stacked in warehouses.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger state, who spoke to selected journalists, said their actions have led to the mass looting by angry youths across the country.

While exonerating President Muhammadu Buhari from any blame over the nationwide looting of the palliatives, Vatsa said: “Most of these state governors are the problems of Nigeria.

“Buhari cannot go to states to share palliatives. It has been entrusted to the governors for onward distributions to the people, so I think Nigerians should excuse Buhari from this unfortunate development.”

Vatsa, who is the Coordinator, Public Affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, added that: “The governors are making governance very difficult for the President. In fact they are part of Buhari’s problems. If not, how can someone explain the hoarding of a common palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown?”

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism further disclosed that: “Governors, who hoard palliatives from their people, can never provide dividends of democracy.

“Governance is all about the welfare of the people, so if you cannot give the people what was handed to you to give to them, what else would they expect from you”?

While appealing to the youths to stop attacking individuals and private companies, Vatsa said: “That does not portray the qualities of future leaders.”

