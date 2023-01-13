Palm Oil: CBN’s restriction, forex squeeze pose challenge to N347bn import

Following decline in local production, manufacturing firms will spend N347 billion this year to import 475,000 tonnes of crude palm oil from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Colombia for 2023. Some of the manufacturing firms are Flour Mills of Nigeria, Maahika Nigeria Limited, PZ Wilmar Limited, Wetheral Oil among others. Although, the price of the commodity has crashed from $1, 200 to $1,165.58 per tonnes within one week of the new year in the global market, the scarcity of foreign exchange and import restrictions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be major obstacles. Fitch Ratings had forecast that average crude palm oil prices would be significantly lower in 2023, as industry output would likely be higher.

It noted: “We assume Malaysian benchmark crude palm oil prices to average $800 per tonne in 2023, compared with $1,200 per tonne in 2022.” However, it was learnt that Nigeria import is expected to increase by 53 per cent this year from 250,000 tonnes in 2020 to 475,000 tonnes in 2023. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that a total of 63,938 tonnes of the produce were imported through the Lagos port in fourth quarter of 2022. The shipping data explained that of the the 63, 938 tonnes offloaded at the seaports, Capella discharged 18,051tonnes at Rivers Port and 10,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port. At the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Fairchem Tiger ferried 4,000 tonnes, while Bruno offloaded 19,887tonnes to ENL in October and Marie S, 12,000 tonnes at ABTL. Statistics by NPA and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the inflows of palm oil imports through the seaports have reached N61.9billion ($95.2million). It was revealed that Lagos Port Complex took delivery of 66,400 tonnes from eight vessels between April and August 2022. Also, in the first quarter of 2022, NBS explained that palm oil importation from Malaysia into the country was valued at ₦13.5billion, leading to 72.1 per cent rise in less than four months. According to NBS survey, on a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.45 per cent from N564.69 recorded in October 2022. The burea said that the average price of palm oil (one bottle) increased by 29.87 per cent from N775.11 in November 2021 to N1,006.64 in November 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it noted that the item grew by 3.91 per cent from the N968.76 recorded in October 2022. In August, 2022, the shipping data revealed that the country took delivery of 19, 200 tonnes of the produce from Rayyan I laden with 10,200 tonnes; Chem Lyra, 5,000tonnes and Easterly AS Oliva, 4,000 tonnes. Also in 2021, 450, 000 tonnes of produce valued at $445.47million were imported into the country from the estimated total $50.8 billion sold globally. Overall, the value of palm oil imports has accelerated by 51per cent for all importing countries since 2017. In 2020, Nigeria imported $351million, making it the 23rd largest importer of palm oil in the world as imports from Malaysia was $242million or 69 per cent; Singapore, $50.8million or 14.5 per cent; Indonesia, $44.4million or 12.7 per cent; Niger, $7.35 million or 2 per cent and Colombia, $3.75million or 1.06 per cent. It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had said that the country would have been earning approximately $20 billion annually from processing of palm oil, that is, half of the 2022 federal budget. The Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said over $500million was being spent annually on the importation of palm oil. Emefiele recalled that in the late 50s and 60s, Nigeria was not only the world’s leading producer of palm oil but was the largest exporter of palm oil, accounting for close to 40 per cent of the global market share. He noted: “We are determined to change this narrative. We intend to support improved production of palm oil to meet not only the domestic needs of the market but to also increase our exports to improve our forex earnings.

