Palm oil: Indonesia’s export ban boosts CBN’s intervention

Clearly, one of the immediate impacts of the global economic crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 was that agriculture prices, which were already high due to drought in some countries, further headed north.

In a bid to protect their food supply, many countries, including Indonesia, resorted to crop protectionism.

However, Indonesia, which accounts for a third of global edible oil exports, worsened uncertainty in the international market, last week, when it announced that it would suspend the export of crude and refined palm oil, as well as used cooking oil, on April 28, until domestic cooking oil prices ease.

Analysts warned that apart from the move by Indonesia further fanning food inflation and raising the risk of a full-blown hunger crisis, it could also compel more countries to rely on their own crops, thus escalating crop protectionism.

Indeed, following the Indonesian announcement, last Wednesday, the price of palm oil (which is the most consumed vegetable oil in the world) and the prices of other widely consumed oils such as soybean and European rapeseed, reached historic highs at the weekend.

However, news agencies reported yesterday that the high price of palm oil has not affected demand for the vegetable oil, which, besides being used heavily in processed food such as instant noodles and baked goods, is also present in other consumer products, such as personal care items and cosmetics.

Impact on Nigeria

Given that while it is the fifth largest producer of palm oil, with an estimated 1.5 per cent or 1.03 million metric tonnes of the world’s total output, Nigeria remains a net importer of the vegetable oil, the concern in most quarters is that the palm oil price spike could adversely affect the country.

In fact, compared with the 1960s, when it was one of the largest producers and exported about 40 per cent of the world’s total supply of palm oil, Nigeria, today, imports about 50 per cent of its domestic demand from South East Asian nations like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, that it sold the product to in the past.

CBN’s intervention

However, analysts note that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s move in June 2015, including palm oil and palm oil products alongside other commodities placed on the exclusion list of items not valid for foreign exchange at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange window, and also putting them among the key agricultural produce, it would be boosting their cultivation through its intervention programmes, the palm oil value chain is being revived.

For instance, during a meeting with stakeholders in the palm oil value chain held at the apex bank in March 2019, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, unveiled fresh plans to revive the value chain to enable the sector to generate foreign exchange and reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

Emefiele said as part of the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and its Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the regulator would work with large corporate stakeholders and smallholder farmers to ensure availability of quality seeds for that year’s planting season and agro-chemicals in order to enable improved cultivation of palm oil.

He also said the apex bank would work to encourage viable off-taker agreements between farmers and large-scale palm producing companies, adding that loans would be granted through ABP and CACS programmes at not above nine per cent per annum to identified core borrowers.

Emefiele, however, noted that with an estimated three million hectares of land under cultivation and abundance of suitable arable land, CBN would need the cooperation of state governments in the oil palm producing zones. He announced that all the states in the South-South and South-East regions had agreed to provide at least 100,000 hectares for the initiative.

He said at the time that “this renewed focus by CBN to support improved growth in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors in Nigeria is clearly in line with the Federal Government’s determination to diversify the base of Nigeria’s economy away from reliance on crude oil, so as to insulate our economy from the vagaries and shocks associated with volatility in crude oil prices.”

Emefiele emphasised that resuscitating palm oil sector was vital to government’s growth objectives as it would assist in creating jobs for Nigerians and also enable the country to regain its position as one of the leading global producers of palm oil.

According to him, data showed that Nigeria was still expending close to $500 million on oil palm importation annually and that this had to be addressed. “We have also become a net importer of palm oil, importing between 400,000 and 600,000MT of palm oil in order to meet local demand for this commodity.

Despite the availability of over three million hectares of farmland for palm oil cultivation, production remains low at close to two tonnes per hectare, relative to a global benchmark of 25 tonnes per hectare.

“This is as a result of the maturation of existing palm trees, as some of these trees were planted in the ’50s, as well as low investment in replanting high yielding palm oil seeds. As some of you may know, the usual lifecycle for optimum palm production is 25 years,” he said.

The CBN governor, who announced that the partnership with stakeholders in the palm oil value chain, including state governors, was aimed at ensuring that within the next three to five years, the global share of the country’s oil palm production would more than double, stated that “the ultimate vision is to overtake Thailand and Columbia to become the third largest producer over the next few years.”

Furthermore, at another meeting on the subject with state governors in September 2019, Emefiele announced that CBN, under its Oil Palm Development and Expansion Initiative, had committed about N30 billion to enhance oil palm production in the country.

He explained that the fund was disbursed through banks to six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes, adding that the apex bank was monitoring the fund utilisation to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and maximum output.

He disclosed that about 40 applications from investors across the country for the cultivation of 126,694 hectares were being considered. Similarly, in his address at the launch of the Edo Oil Palm Programme and the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria Oil Palm Discourse-Focus in Benin City in December 2019, Emefiele, who commended the commitment of the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to developing the country’s oil palm sector, said CBN would provide N69 billion funding facility required for the ESOPP.

He noted that the intervention was the CBN’s commitment to supporting the state’s oil palm sector.

Emefiele stated that CBN had noted the efforts of state governments in the palm oil producing zones who pledged to make available 100,000 hectares of land in their renewed commitment to revive the production of the commodity, adding that of special note is the active participation of corporate entities, both local and multinationals who were matched to confirmed available lands from state governments and who, as part of their backward integration initiatives, are increasingly investing in palm oil and its value chain, especially at production levels.

According to him, the strategic potential of the agricultural sector and its value chain in an economy, if well harnessed, could boost rural employment generation, ensuring food security and foreign exchange conservation through reduced imports.

Impact analysis

According to its data on impact analysis of fund disbursements, CBN, as at January 2020, had approved the disbursement of a total of N45.03 billion to oil palm major/SMEs/Smallholders for the cultivation of 31,442 Ha.

The apex bank also said that for 2021 and beyond, it hopes to cultivate 350,000 Ha by 2028.

Conclusion

While Nigeria remains a net importer of palm oil that is already facing the challenges triggered by Indonesia’s suspension of crude and refined palm oil exports, the consensus among analysts is that the CBN’s efforts, under the leadership of Emefiele, to resuscitate the country’s palm oil sector should be intensified in order to mitigate the impact of exogenous shocks on the economy

