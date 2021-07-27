Metro & Crime

Palms Mall, Ibadan shut as police kill youth

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

A popular shopping mall, Palms Mall, housing Shoprite on Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, has been shut down indefinitely following the killing of a youth by a policeman during a night raid, culminating in a clash.

 

The New Telegraph learnt that policemen stormed the mall about 8pm to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters, who were on the rampage at the mall. The suspected fraudsters were said to be smoking Indian hemp when police arrived at the mall but.

 

The victim attempted to escape but was shot to prevent his escape. He was said to have been shot in the stomach. His body was later taken away by the police. The mall has been shut indefinitely and taken over by the police as a result of the clash. “I first saw it online because I am on leave. I called one of our colleagues who confirmed the incident.

 

The police raided the mall and you know during festivities, many people will come to the mall. In the process, one person was killed,” a source told our correspondent. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, said the incident was a cultrelated case.

 

Osifeso said comprehensive investigations were ongoing to apprehend the culprits. He said: “It was a case of cult-related violence. Comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend all the culprits involved. Updates would be provided in due course.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

North Central Joint Border Operations make III seizures worth N127m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Zone, Sector 3 of the Joint Border Drill Operations, Ilorin, Kwara State, has recorded 111 seizures of different items, including 1,212 bags of fertilizer which duty paid value was N16, 968,000.00. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Sector 3 Coordinator, Ag. ACG Mohammed Uba Garba, said the fertilizer seizure was […]
Metro & Crime

Benue killings: Ortom orders recruitment of more Livestock Guards, Vigilante

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday directed the recruitment of more personnel of the Livestock Guards and Vigilante to help provide intelligence for conventional security agencies. Livestock Guards is a special security task force created by the state government to help conventional security operatives enforce the new law that prohibits open grazing in the state. […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Look at local remedies, Ekiti industrialist urges Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti An Ekiti-born industrialist, Chief  Dominic Omoro, has  called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to downplay the use of traditional solution in combating the security challenges ravaging the nation. The American-based businessman told the President not to rely solely on super powers to solve the insecurity ravaging the country. He, however, commended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica