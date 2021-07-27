Palms Mall, Ibadan shut as police kill youth

A popular shopping mall, Palms Mall, housing Shoprite on Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, has been shut down indefinitely following the killing of a youth by a policeman during a night raid, culminating in a clash.

The New Telegraph learnt that policemen stormed the mall about 8pm to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters, who were on the rampage at the mall. The suspected fraudsters were said to be smoking Indian hemp when police arrived at the mall but.

The victim attempted to escape but was shot to prevent his escape. He was said to have been shot in the stomach. His body was later taken away by the police. The mall has been shut indefinitely and taken over by the police as a result of the clash. “I first saw it online because I am on leave. I called one of our colleagues who confirmed the incident.

The police raided the mall and you know during festivities, many people will come to the mall. In the process, one person was killed,” a source told our correspondent. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, said the incident was a cultrelated case.

Osifeso said comprehensive investigations were ongoing to apprehend the culprits. He said: “It was a case of cult-related violence. Comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend all the culprits involved. Updates would be provided in due course.”

