Pam, IGP nominated for awards of excellence

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam and the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, have been shortlisted for awards of excellence.

United Kingdom-based media group, TheNigerian News, made the disclosure on Tuesday in a statement.

While Pam was nominated as ‘Champion of Peace’, the IGP will be recognised as ‘Champion of Security’.

According to a statement signed by Toby Prince, the management said the pair were the overwhelming choice of its online voters based on its core values of integrity, patriotism and excellence.

Toby described Pam as a unifier, nationalist and ambassador of peaceful co-existence across the country.

“A detribalized Nigerian, our committee has been impressed by how he committed resources and time to preach unity, peace and tolerance,” he said.

“He is a bridge between the rich and the poor, Christian and Muslim as well as the north and southern Nigeria. As the NCPC boss and leader of the Christian community, his emphasis has been on one indivisible nation, insisting on love over hate, peace over war and unity over division”.

On the choice of the IGP, he added ” it is no secret that the security situation in the country has been significantly stabilized despite the occasional isolated cases of crimes and threats to public safety, peace and security in some parts.

“This has been achieved by the IGP’s strategic operations and collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security and intelligence agencies in the country to spur a common front aimed at reducing crime and criminality nationwide.

“The public image of the Force has also improved. A thoroughbred police officer, he mended the fences between the police and members of the public who no longer regarded the police as their friends.”

Pam and IGP Alkali will be conferred with their awards at an event to mark the company’s sixth anniversary in Abuja.

Toby noted that the ceremony will be held on October 13th at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to receive awards are Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Mr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof Saad A. Ahmed, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Abuja, Mr Oluwaseun Adebola Olatunji, the founder and CEO of Brookfield Group among others.

A lecture with the title “Identifying Genuine Spirit of Excellence and Patriotism Towards A Greater Nigeria” will be delivered by Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture, who is the guest speaker.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...