Pam: Nigeria’s challenges’ll soon be over

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has said that God is rebuilding Nigeria and putting an end to its challenges.

Press Statement signed and issued by Principal Executive officer Media Relations Mary Gana from Amman Jordan said Rev. Pam disclosed this during the second Prayer Congress held on Monday at Mount Nebo at the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

The NCPC boss explained that all the Nigerian Pilgrims in Jordan were gathered in Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria and to also pray for the Leadership of the Church and the nation.

He said: “We have come to bring our challenges to the King of glory and I believe that God will hear us.” He affirmed that in no time, Nigeria would come out of its challenges stronger and better.

According to him, “God has blessed our country with enormous natural resources, which is supposed to be a blessing not a curse.”

The NCPC helmsman intimated that because Nigerian pilgrims have come to Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria, God would restore peace back to Jordan. Pam informed that the commission would

