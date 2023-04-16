PAM: SON product authentication initiative for launch soon

To protect Nigerian consumers from continuing to fall victim to fake and substandard products, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has concluded plans to launch its novel Product Authentication Mark (PAM). The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim disclosed this, in Lagos, during a sensitization programme organised for manufacturers, importers andotherstakeholdersaheadthelaunch. He disclosed that PAM is one of the initiatives of the Organisation to enable consumers to verify the authenticity of all SON-regulatedproductsinthemarketsin theagency’scontinuouseffortstoaddress the challenges posed by the presence of sub-standard products in Nigeria. SON is empowered by the provision of the Act, 2015 to amongst others facilitate trade and ensure that all imported and manufactured products meet the requirements of the relevant standards thereby promoting public safety, improve the lives and security of the citizens of Nigeria. In line with its mandate, the Organisation, according Mallam Salim has over the years substantially reduced the importation, manufacturing and distributionofsubstandardproductsinthecountry through its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) schemes respectively. Despite the efforts of the Organisation, substandard products are still being imported or manufactured and distributed inthecountrybysmuggling, and insome casesthroughtheuseoffakeSONstickers on non-certified products amongst others.