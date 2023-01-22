News Top Stories

PAMA: Africa's can generate $600bn, 10% wage gain via AfCFTA

The President of the Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Otunba Francis Meshioye, has disclosed that the single liberalized market for free trade in goods and services, which African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offers, can boost Nigeria and other countries in the African continent in terms of goods export by more than $600 billion with wage gain of more than 10 per cent.

Meshioye, who is also double as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) president, made this known in his goodwill message during the occasion of lighting the African Trade Torch for implementation of AfCFTA, in Lagos.

In particular, the PAMA/MAN president noted that the continental trade treaty presents a unique opportunity for increased production capacities and trade volume, and above all, is a catalyst for significant reduction in poverty.

In addition, he also added that AfCFTA is lifetime opportunity for African countries to trade more with each other, refocus national economy, investment and industrial policies to be in sync with continental aspirations to enhance private sector development, grow national economies, increase the number of African multinational companies and fastrack the process of fully integrating the continent into the global market.

The renowned industrialist explained that undoubtedly, AfCFTA has created a market of over 1.3 billion people and is the largest single market in the world with a GDP of over $2.6 trillion.

According to him, AfCFTA no doubt offers opportunities for ramping up production, upscaling trade volume and creating enduring wealth for the continent.

Meshioye said: “On behalf of the Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), I congratulate the African Union (AU), the AfCFTA Secretariat and the Africa Business Council for the progress we have made since the commencement of the AfCFTA.

 

