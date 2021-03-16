Pamodzi congratulates Pinnick over FIFA Council seat

Nigeria’s foremost sports marketing outfit, Pamodzi has congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick on his election into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council.

Pinnick defeated Malawian FA President, Walter Nyamilandu, by 43 votes to eight during the CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Mike Itemuagbor,Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says in a statement that Pinnick’s election into the decision making organ of world governing body for football is a reward for his hardwork and dedication to the development of football in Nigeria and the African continent.

‘I wholeheartedly congratulate Amaju Pinnick on his well-deserved election. The manner of his victory shows his popularity among his colleagues in the Confederation of African Football executive council and congress.”

”At Pamodzi we are not surprised by the giant leap Pinnick has made since the beginning of the last decade, rising from being the Chairman of Delta State Football Association and later Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission in 2010 before his election as President of Nigeria Football Federation and later one of CAF’s Vice Presidents.

‘Like Leonardo da Vinci said people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.

