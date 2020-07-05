Pam’s NCPC appointment: Senator Gyang applauds Buhari

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, said the appointment is well deserved.

The lawmaker described Rev. Pam as Christian leader who has the requisite capacity, passion, comportment and versatility following his prolonged leadership experience in the church and related fields to effectively deliver on the mandate of the office.

Until his appointment, Rev Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board.

The cleric has held many leadership positions in the church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja) from 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Jos mainland Assemblies of Nigeria, 2010 to date.

He also served as Chairman, Plateau State Inter-Religious Council and Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau State.

