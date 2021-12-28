News

Pan-African/Caribbean organisation to be launched in 2022

At least three countries, Canada, the United Kingdom and Nigeria, are set to become the pilot countries for the launching of Africcarib International Club Inc (AIC), a non-governmental organisation that will help Africans and Caribbeans across the world enjoy brotherly love. New Telegraph, however, learnt that AIC will have its headquarters in New York, United States, when it is finally launched in 2022 with the aforementioned three countries as chapters. A statement by the President of AIC, Chief Tennyson Oseaga, explained that the organisation would directly and indirectly solve some of the socio-economic problems in African and Caribbean countries. Oseaga, a United Statesbased Nigerian professional, said members of the group comprise citizens of African and Caribbean countries.

 

