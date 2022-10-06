Pan-African payment platform records first transaction via NIBSS

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, also known as PAPSS, has recorded its first successful transaction through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS). New Telegraph’s findings show that the first transaction on PAPSS was consummated between the Ghana Commercial Bank and First Bank of Nigeria Plc via the NIBSS Instant payment platform for commercial banks, Fintechs, payment service providers, card schemes and other payment industry players, which is aimed at the integration of Intra-African Trade and other economic activities among African countries.

The PAPSS, which was inaugurated by the African Union, the African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat on January 13, 2022, aims at simplifying transactions by transforming and facilitating payment, clearing and settlement for cross-border trade across Africa. Specifically, PAPSS recognises over 41 currencies and it enables instant, diaspora payments in local currencies between African markets. It avails an opportunity for a customer in one African country to pay in their own currency, while the beneficiary in another country receives value in their own local currency.

It is also designed to reduce transaction time and cost of cross-border financial services by curbing dependency on hard currency and major unknown transaction delays. New Telegraph gathered that deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country were at various stages of connection through NIBSS for the PAPSS integration. There are indications that the DMBs currently undergoing certification, integration and migration to the PAPSS will Go-live and also consum-mate live transactions in the coming weeks. Analysts note that the PAPSS project started in 2016 with various engagements to understand the existing regional payment systems, their pros and cons and how best to approach the establishment of an Africa-wide payments infrastructure. Engagements took place with Regional Economic Communities including COMESA, East African Community, and SADC, as well as with all major payment systems operators in Africa.

In addition, discussions with the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) commenced in 2017 and following successful interactions with them, the Central Bank Governors of the Zone agreed to implement a pilot scheme of the system as a proof of concept. In 2019, at its 12th Extra Ordinary Summit held in Niamey, Niger on July 7, 2019, the Assembly of the African Union (AU) launched PAPSS and adopted it as a key instrument for the implementation of the AfCFTA. In his remarks at the event, Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, Af- CFTA Secretariat, said that the pioneering effort at achieving a pan-African payments and settlements system would enable Africa reduce reliance on third currencies, adding that the initiative also had the potential to significantly boost intra-Africa trade.

