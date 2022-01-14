PAN approves new price for eggs

The Executive Council of the Price Advisory Committee has approved a new price for the sale of a crate of eggs by poultry farmers in the country. The development was revealed in a statement released at the weekend by the Secretary-General of the FCT chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Musa Hakeem. According to Hakeem, the new farm gate price for a crate of normal size eggs will now be N1,700 up from the old price of N1,500. He explained that the price increase was occasioned by the several challenges faced by poultry farmers in the country, ranging from the persistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients to the increase in the cost of production. “It might interest you to know that poultry farmers are facing serious challenges ranging from the consistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients such as maize and soya, especially. “The Executive Council hereby implore the entire members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, to comply with this directive for effectiveness,” Hakeem said. Furthermore, he noted the decision was borne out of the desire to safeguard the poultry industry from the imminent collapse and to keep the farmers in business.

