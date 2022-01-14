PAN approves new price for eggs

The Executive Council of the Price Advisory Committee has approved a new price for the sale of a crate of eggs by poultry farmers in the country. The development was revealed in a statement released at the weekend by the Secretary-General of the FCT chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Musa Hakeem. According to Hakeem, the new farm gate price for a crate of normal size eggs will now be N1,700 up from the old price of N1,500. He explained that the price increase was occasioned by the several challenges faced by poultry farmers in the country, ranging from the persistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients to the increase in the cost of production. “It might interest you to know that poultry farmers are facing serious challenges ranging from the consistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients such as maize and soya, especially. “The Executive Council hereby implore the entire members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, to comply with this directive for effectiveness,” Hakeem said. Furthermore, he noted the decision was borne out of the desire to safeguard the poultry industry from the imminent collapse and to keep the farmers in business.
Related Articles
FCMB: More naira devaluation’ll boost profits
A widening gap between the spot and forward rates of the naira signals further devaluation of the currency, Acting Managing Director for FCMB Group Plc, Yemisi Edun, said at an investor call yesterday, according to a Bloomberg report. She disclosed that the bank was projecting a boost in profits due to a weaker naira in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ecobank unveils education loan to support parents
Ecobank Nigeria has announced special loan packages for parents and guardians to enable them pay school fees for their children and wards ahead of resumption for the 2021/2022 school year. In a press release, the bank said that it is also making special infrastructure loans available to educational institutions in order to equip them adequately […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil prices edge up on hope vaccines will improve fuel demand
Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now. Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.05 a barrel by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)