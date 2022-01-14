Business

PAN approves new price for eggs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Executive Council of the Price Advisory Committee has approved a new price for the sale of a crate of eggs by poultry farmers in the country. The development was revealed in a statement released at the weekend by the Secretary-General of the FCT chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Musa Hakeem. According to Hakeem, the new farm gate price for a crate of normal size eggs will now be N1,700 up from the old price of N1,500. He explained that the price increase was occasioned by the several challenges faced by poultry farmers in the country, ranging from the persistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients to the increase in the cost of production. “It might interest you to know that poultry farmers are facing serious challenges ranging from the consistent rise in the prices of feed ingredients such as maize and soya, especially. “The Executive Council hereby implore the entire members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, to comply with this directive for effectiveness,” Hakeem said. Furthermore, he noted the decision was borne out of the desire to safeguard the poultry industry from the imminent collapse and to keep the farmers in business.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FCMB: More naira devaluation’ll boost profits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A widening gap between the spot and forward rates of the naira signals further devaluation of the currency, Acting Managing Director for FCMB Group Plc, Yemisi Edun, said at an investor call yesterday, according to a Bloomberg report. She disclosed that the bank was projecting a boost in profits due to a weaker naira in […]
Business

Ecobank unveils education loan to support parents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has announced special loan packages for parents and guardians to enable them pay school fees for their children and wards ahead of resumption for the 2021/2022 school year. In a press release, the bank said that it is also making special infrastructure loans available to educational institutions in order to equip them adequately […]
Business

Oil prices edge up on hope vaccines will improve fuel demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, while an extension of Brexit talks eased jitters on that front for now. Brent crude futures for February rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.05 a barrel by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica