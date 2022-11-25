PAN seeks compensation for farmers over bird flu outbreak

The Southwest Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Gideon Oluleye, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently compensate poultry farmers whose farms were ravaged by the outbreak of avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu. Oluleye made the plea at the 10th edition of the Nigeria Poultry Show, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.

The event, with the theme: “Sustaining the Nigerian poultry industry amidst global economic crisis,” attracted poultry farmers across the country and the Commissioners of Agriculture from the Southwest states – Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo in attendance on charting the way forward to the country’s poultry sector. Specifically, they insisted that the compensation was necessary for the farmers, to alleviate their sufferings and save the poultry industry from imminent collapse.

Lamenting the huge losses recorded by farmers during the outbreak, Oluleye said hundreds of farmers lost their means of livelihood while several millions of naira were also lost. However, to help farmers grow their businesses and also contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, Oluleye called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to make more funds available for farmers.

He said: “The poultry industry is a sub-sector of the Nigerian economy that provides direct and indirect employment to over 25 million people. “As a result of this, we are urging the Nigerian government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other levels of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to give more funding to the sector, as the sector can generate huge employment opportunities for the jobless youths and earn foreign exchange for the country.” While speaking further, the PAN Southwest Chairman added: “Other reasons why the government must fund this sector the most are; the current built-in-inflation within the economy that has pushed up the cost of inputs, climate change, dwindling economy, internal security; and the Ukraine-Russian war, which has further taken its toll on the poultry subsector of the country.

“All levels of government and the CBN should therefore budget more funding to the sector and subsidize the major inputs – maize and soya much more than they have been doing before and grant more loans in the long term to farmers in order to protect the sector from imminent collapse.” On his part, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina, charged the farmers to take advantage of the numerous opportunities and support provided by the government to boost their businesses. Odedina also advised the farmers to engage in backward integration by planting maize and soya to address the acute shortage of grains and other feed ingredients.

