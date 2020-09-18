PAN to FG: Scrap 5% import duty on agric equipment

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has urged the Federal Government to abolish the current practice of five per cent import duty being charged on all agricultural equipment brought into the country and allow free duty charge on imported poultry equipment not produced locally in order to boost poultry farming in the country.

The association is calling for a reversal of the current practice where five per cent import duty is charged on all agricultural equipment brought into the country. PAN’s National President, Ezekiel Mam Ibrahim, disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, saying that the poultry industry in the country had enough potential that could be harnessed to reposition the economy. He, therefore, called for better agricultural policies in the country, while further stressing on the need for increased funding, monitoring and evaluation of agricultural research institutes. Ibrahim said: “The poultry industry in Nigeria is a major player in the agricultural value chain as we make use of about 40 per cent of maize and 60 per cent of soybeans produced in the country.

“We are also the major offtakers of rice bran, wheat offal, groundnut cake and others. With our continued determination to create awareness and increase the per capita consumption of poultry products among Nigerians by 50 per cent, we are set to create a new revolution in the entire agricultural value chains.” The PAN boss also urged the Federal Government to maintain the total ban on imported frozen poultry products, saying government should implement stricter measures for deterrence. On the need for improved policies, the PAN national president also called for a reduction in the percentage of interest on borrowed loans.

Ibrahim noted that pegging the interest rate at three per cent would encourage private sector investment in the poultry sub-sector. However, the association’s national president also charged the government to speed up actions to restore full security of farmers across the country. Speaking on the current state of the poultry industry, Ibrahim listed security challenges facing the industry to include banditry and kidnapping in the Northeast, and cattle rustling and robbery, among others, in the Middle Belt regions of Nigeria.

He observed that weak security had been a major obstacle to the country’s goal of attaining food security and self-sufficiency. The PAN president explained that the security situation in the country had become overwhelming, most especially in the northern region where grains are largely produced. He noted that for over 10 years, farming had become difficult in the Northeast, particularly in Borno State, due to security challenges. Ibrahim said: “Once farmers cannot feel free and safe to go to their farms, invariably it will result in low food production because nobody will take the risk to farm. This will affect our goal of achieving food sufficiency and security. “So, security is the number one thing because people should naturally feel free. If we don’t have such security in the next two to three years, it is going to be difficult for people in towns and cities to access food. “This is because if food is not coming from the farm, you can imagine what our situation will be in the urban centres.” Ibrahim called for synergy among government, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders and the elite to ensure that farmers freely move to their farms without any fear.

