Pan-Yoruba groups back Asaba Declaration, urge restructuring

A coalition of 25 pan-Yoruba groups yesterday staged a rally in Lagos to express their support for the May 11 Asaba declaration by the 17 governors of Southern Nigeria.

The groups, which kickstarted its peaceful rally from Beko Ransome Kuti park in Anthony Village to Gani Fawehinmi park Ojota Square, said the federal government must act fast on restructuring before it becomes late.

Notable among dignitaries that witnessed the rally is the leader of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Hon. Wale Oshun; Comrade Rasak Olokooba of Network of Yoruba Alliance; Mr Wale Adeoye of JODER, among others.

The protesters, who were in their hundreds, carried different placards with inscriptions like ‘Restructuring is almost too late’, ‘We support Asaba Declaration’, ‘Give jobs to our youths’, among others.

Speaking at the rally, Oshun, a former House of Representatives noted that if the government in power is serious about restructuring the country, it should urgently adopt two documents on restructuring, namely, the 2014 Confab report, and the APC Nasir el-rufai report on restructuring.

Oshun said the call for restructuring is almost getting too late,adding that the clamour started about 30 years ago, but those in government took the agitators for granted.

“Restructuring is almost getting late, because there is infact a honour to recognition for the contribution of our past leaders,like Beko Ransom-Kuti which we are staying in his garden today,Also Aka Bashorun, you can imagine the time they started the quest for restructuring,1992,1993,this is 2021, how many years,almost 30 years.

On his part, Comrade Olokooba, who claimed to be a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, urged the president to initiate the process of devolving powers to the regions, so that he would not be embarrassed out of office like his predecessors.

“We have observed that every Nigerian president left with low confidence of the people and were seeming embarrassed out of office over this issue. If the president do not make move to restructure Nigeria, he may be embarassed out of office too when he is leaving.”

He noted that Nigeria is going through a trying moment, adding that, “It is for this reason that we support the Asaba declaration because the governors are concerned with the interest of their people,they are concerned with insecurity.

” The content of the decision is a consolation for us in the country. That the governors have woken up to their responsibility is a consolation to us and they have said that they don’t want the country to go up in flames, hence the position they took and we urged the northern governors to join them.”

