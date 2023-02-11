Arts & Entertainments

PANAF presents artistes’ bill of demand to show business stakeholders

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The Pan-African Network for Artistic Freedom, PANAF, an advocacy group, which was launched in Nigeria two years ago, has asked the federal government to enshrine in the country’s constitution a law that would guarantee the creative rights of Nigerian artistes. This was contained in a document the group presented to some top show business stakeholders during the week, in Lagos.

Addressing the stakeholders at the forum, titled, The validation of PANAF Research for Nigeria, the country’s Coordinator, Mr. Fidelis Duker, explained that PANAF was established in 2021 in response to the need of an active and inclusive regional voice in the creative sector that could raise awareness of incidents of artistic freedom violations and collaborate with artistic rights advocates in regional and national advocacy efforts.

Duker cited instances of artistes, whose rights were violated in the past, such as when playwright and former minister, Rasheed Gbadamosi, was arrested and thrown into prison during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon for his play, Trees Grow in the Desert as well as late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who was jailed for his protest songs.

He maintained that the artistes have the undeniable rights to express themselves, which is why the advocacy group was established. Speaking further, Duker added that the essence of the meeting was to intimate the stakeholders following a report the group carried out recently on how best to project the rights of the creative people. “We commissioned three university lecturers including, Dr Charles Okwuowulu of the Alex Ekwueme University, Abalkiliki, Dr. Aliu Abdallah (Bayero University) and Dr. Tunde Olaifa of the University of Lagos, to carry out a research about one year, on what kind of law do they want to see, what kind of society did they want to see: what do they expect going forward. “It was an extensive research carried out by these university dons.

They crosschecked our laws to see if artistes’ rights are protected and at the end of the research, they came out with a position that apart from the freedom of expression which is enshrined in our constitution, there’s need for the enactment of creative law that will guarantee artistic freedom of expression.” Meanwhile, the document proposes the enactment of ‘creative expression license law’ which it says, “if upheld by the Nigerian government will give the creative artistes in Nigeria and Africa, the liberty of expression and mitigate against brutalization and humiliation by some government leaders in the Nigerian society.”

 

Our Reporters

