Pandagric Novum commits to redefining the future of agriculture in Nigeria

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has firmed up arrangement for commissioning of a N10 billion large-scale integrated agriculture, Pandagric Novum located at Panda, in Nassarawa state, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Uche Orji confirmed on Friday in Abuja.
Addressing the media at a Pre- commissioning press briefing, Orji said agriculture is an important sector for the Nigerian economy, with high potential for employment generation, poverty alleviation and ultimately a source of food security. Uche noted that though the sector has largely been dominated by subsistence farming in the past, he said NSIA believes strongly that with improved modern methods, seedlings and better weather forecasting methods, agricultural yields can continue to grow.
He said agriculture and its value chain is an area NSIA has staked investment in through its investment subsidiary – Signature Agric Investment.

 

