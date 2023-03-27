PANDEF chief bags honorary doctoral research fellow award

The National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robinson, has been conferred with an honorary doctoral research fellow award by the corporate institute of strategic research Abuja-Nigeria, for his outstanding leadership roles and commitment to social justice and peace. Speaking in Abuja at the weekend during the conferment, Ken Robinson, who is also the Coordinating Secretary of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) expressed extreme delight and gratitude to CISR, for the honour. TheCorporateInstituteof Strategic Research (CISR) is saddled with the responsibility of providing quality leadership education, manpower development, training, consultancy, research and development in leadership, diplomacy, management and economic issues arising from factors within the emerging global challenges. Born on 19th December 1965; Ken hails from Ido community in Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers state, Nigeria. A 1997 graduate of Engineering from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Ken has attended several trainings, conferences, seminars and workshops.
