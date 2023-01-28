PANDEF commends Buhari on Arase’s appointment as PSC Chairman

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Arase, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). In a statement signed by Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, the group said that it was particularly impressed that Buhari, in this instance, recognised and rewarded competence, patriotism and love for the nation. PANDEF also lauded the Nigerian Senate for its speedy confirmation of Arase’s nomination, noting that the appointment is coming at a time when equity was needed in the nation’s polity.

While also congratulating Arase on his well-deserved appointment, PANDEF said it was certain that he would perform excellently in his new position. The statement reads in part; “Given the sterling career profile, and wealth of experience of the former Inspector General of Police, and his commitment to national stability and peace, it is certain that his appointment will be immensely beneficial to the Nigeria Police Force in particular, and the country in general. Arase has over the years, established himself as a diligent, dedicated, and patriotic Nigerian.’’

