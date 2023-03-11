PANDEF Knocks INEC Over Sudden Shift Of Governorship/State Assembly Polls

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described the manner in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the governorship and state house of assembly elections earlier scheduled for March 11, 2023

as rather Machiavellian.

This was as the forum said the move raises further doubts about the commission’s sincerity and honesty of purpose in the electoral process.

PANDEF said that it was less than 72 hours to the scheduled elections before the Court of Appeal, Abuja, granted INEC the relief they sought, on the grounds that if not given they won’t be able to hold the elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, the group stated that INEC gave the impression that elections would hold as scheduled, but after the judgment, they suddenly shifted the elections, adding that this has created room for more misgivings.

The statement read” PANDEF recalls that various reputable organizations, both local and international, had scored the performance of the independent national electoral commission (INEC) in the February 25, 2023, presidential and national assembly election as “far below expectations”.

“PANDEF cites that reports of bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) defects, INEC’s failure to promptly upload results to its portal from the various polling units across the country, with excuses of technical glitches, undermined the outcome of the electoral process.

“PANDEF insists that these occurrences are totally unacceptable, particularly, given the repeated assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari and the independent national electoral commission of free, fair and credible elections; though the same election has resulted in a national assembly that somewhat reflects the new political outlook of the country.

“Accordingly, with the huge amount of taxpayers’ money that was disposed to the process, the chairman of the independent national electoral commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, should be personally held responsible for the observed lapses and inconsistencies.

“PANDEF further notes that the forum’s preferred candidate in the presidential election, his excellency, Peter Obi of the labour party (LP) has also expressed dissatisfaction with the results declared by the independent national electoral commission (INEC) and is already in court. We shall, therefore, withhold further comments on the subject matter, until a final decision is made by the courts.

“Meanwhile, PANDEF urges all who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the February 25 election to seek judicial redress and not take laws into their hands, in order not to exacerbate tension in the country. PANDEF hopes that the courts would dispense justice without fear or favour. Nigeria is greater than any individual or group.

“Finally, it is pertinent to demand that the independent national electoral commission (INEC) should reassure Nigerians of its readiness to ensure that the lapses and inconsistencies observed during the February 25 election will not reoccur in the governorship and state assembly elections, now shifted to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...