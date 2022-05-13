News Top Stories

PANDEF knocks PDP for jettisoning zoning

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Pan Niger Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has berated the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing open their 2023 presidential position, thereby jettisoning zoning. In a statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF described as unfortunate the decision of the National Executive Committee of the PDP to uphold the Governor Samuel Ortom Committee’s recommendation to throw open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

The statement read in part: “By this decision, the PDP has simply dug its own grave. Sadly, this is a party whose constitution unequivocally commits to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

“The opinion that the PDP is not obligated to zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 election is preposterous and illogical; likewise the implied consideration that it’s only a northern candidate that can secure victory for the party in the 2023 presidential election. “Do we need to remind the PDP that former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who both won presidential elections for the PDP in 1999, 2003, and 2011 respectively are not northerners? “It bears stating that the presidency is not the presidency of a party. It is the presidency of Nigeria.

The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is of the All Progressives Congress is extraneous. “PANDEF expects the APC to take advantage of the awful indiscretion of the PDP to consolidate itself as a truly nationalistic party, committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria by ensuring the emergence of a Southern presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

 

Our Reporters

