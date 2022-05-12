News

PANDEF knocks PDP for jettisoning zoning

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Pan Niger Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has berated the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing open their 2023 presidential position, thereby jettisoning zoning.

In a statement, Thursday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF described as unfortunate the decision of the National Executive Committee of the PDP to uphold the Governor Samuel Ortom Committee’s recommendation to throw open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

The statement read in part: “By this decision, the PDP has simply dug its own grave. Sadly, this is a party whose constitution unequivocally commits to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

“The opinion that the PDP is not obligated to zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 election is preposterous and illogical; likewise the implied consideration that it’s only a northern candidate that can secure victory for the party in the 2023 presidential election.

“Do we need to remind the PDP that former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who both won presidential elections for the PDP in 1999, 2003, and 2011 respectively are not northerners?

“It bears stating that the presidency is not the presidency of a party. It is the presidency of Nigeria. The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is of the All Progressives Congress is extraneous.

“PANDEF expects the APC to take advantage of the awful indiscretion of the PDP to consolidate itself as a truly nationalistic party, committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria by ensuring the emergence of a Southern presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

“PANDEF notes that Nigeria is a great country of outstanding men and women, with incredible possibilities. We cannot afford to fritter the labour of our heroes, past and present, by allowing rapacious politicians to callously and carelessly jettison arrangements and understanding that have sustained the oneness and stability of the country over the years.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu APC crisis: Youth, women leaders dismiss purported sack of state chair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Youth leaders in the 17 local government area chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, and Women Leaders at the weekend condemned the recent attempt to sack the state’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye through the back door by some alleged aggrieved members.   This was as they described such action […]
News

Senate faults FG over transfer of forfeited assets to AGF Office

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Monday, faulted the Federal Government for its policy directive, mandating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to transfer all forfeited assets of crimes to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for management. The apex legislative Assembly expressed its displeasure when the anti-graft agency appeared before its Committee on Anti-Corruption […]
News

Buhari to IGP: Use our new position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, to use the opportunity of Nigeria’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organisation (ICPO) popularly called- INTERPOL, to confront more aggressively the security challenges facing the nation.   According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina,the President spoke at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica