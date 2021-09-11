PANDEF urges Buhari to confirm Dikio’s appointment

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari could give to the Niger Delta region is to confirm the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP). PANDEF’s Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, described the reintegration programme of Dikio as unique saying all the stakeholders from the region are behind him. The forum said the plans, reforms and programmes introduced by Dikio underscored his focus to actualise the mandate of PAP since he took over the amnesty office a year ago. Essien said it is heartwarming to see many ex-agitators showing interest in becoming entrepreneurs because of Dikio’s plans, reforms and strategies. He said Dikio should be empowered to complete the process of making the new dreams of ex-agitators a reality for sustainable peace and development of the region.

