News

PANDEF urges Buhari to confirm Dikio’s appointment

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari could give to the Niger Delta region is to confirm the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP). PANDEF’s Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, described the reintegration programme of Dikio as unique saying all the stakeholders from the region are behind him. The forum said the plans, reforms and programmes introduced by Dikio underscored his focus to actualise the mandate of PAP since he took over the amnesty office a year ago. Essien said it is heartwarming to see many ex-agitators showing interest in becoming entrepreneurs because of Dikio’s plans, reforms and strategies. He said Dikio should be empowered to complete the process of making the new dreams of ex-agitators a reality for sustainable peace and development of the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ve put finishing touches for smooth take off of Atlantic refinery – Sylva

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has disclosed that finishing touches have been put in place for the smooth take off of the Atlantic modular refinery that will be located at Okpoma Kingdom, Brass Island in Bayelsa State.   Speaking at the weekend during a grand reception organised in his honour by […]
News

No going back on pay-as-you go, Reps tell Multichoice

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…It’s not feasible –Multichoice   The House of Representatives yesterday insisted that the request for Multichoice, owners of DSTV, to implement the pay-as-you-go regime for its subscribers in the country was irreversible.   The House adhoc committee investigating the nonimplemntation of the policy headed by Hon. Idem Unyime (PDP, Akwa Ibom), made the disclosure at […]
News

Makinde urges FG to site gemstone market in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica