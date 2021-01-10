Pandemic second wave: Lockdown’ll be counterproductive –Experts

Nigeria and by extension, the global economy, are back to the trenches, battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second wave, health experts say, is more deadly given its health risk implications to human wellbeing. In Nigeria, hundreds of new cases are being confirmed daily with accompanying deaths tally on the upswing.

Soon after the index case of the virus was first announced in February 2020, as part of containment measures, the Federal Government first imposed a lockdown on Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory on April 27, before it was later made nationwide.

The lockdown, which started with the first phase in April, ended with the third phase in July. But with the resurgence of the second wave of the pandemic, talk about another lockdown is gaining traction, especially with the daily positive results in the last few days consistently being over 1,000.

This prompted the Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 to warn on Friday that it was considering recommending another lockdown as a way of curtaining the spread, which has also seen more deaths being recorded.

However, notable organisations and economy experts have warned the government of dire consequences of imposing another lockdown.

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and prominent economists assessed the country’s economic situation and concluded that another COVID- 19 lockdown would unleash hunger and malnutrition on Nigerians.

A former Commissioner for Finance, Imo State, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph advised the government to jettison the idea of lockdown. He said: “Against the backdrop of the current economic recession, I think the use of lockdowns will be counterproductive.

“The government projects that the economy will turn the corner into a positive territory growing by 3% as contained in this year’s budget. But this will depend on the severity and spread of the second wave of the pandemic and the government’s response measures. The resort to lockdowns will only end up prolonging the economic recession.” Also, he urged the government to adopt a different approach.

“The approach this time around should focus on preventive measures and observance of COVID’19 safety guidelines. Civil servants can be made to work in shifts instead of being asked to stay home.

“The education sector has lost so much and so it won’t be a good idea to close schools. Given that many do not have access to online learning, a staggered approach to holding classes can be adopted,” Prof. Uwaleke admonished.

Prof. Uche Collins of the Economic Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, also urged the government to perish the thought of imposing another lockdown. “Lockdown is not the way out. Taking up all the measures to contain the disease aside lockdown is the best way to go.

The cost of enforcing lockdown far outweighs the cost of observing protocols for stopping the spread like face masks and sanitizers.

If any lockdown is en-forced now, the damage is better imagined because the losses will outweigh the expected benefits,” he said.

Also, weighing in from the medical perspective, a surgeon and Senior Consultant, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Dr. Abiodun Adeyanju said the Federal Government should do the needful by enforcing safety protocols.

He said: “Nigeria is not in a lockdown now, especially FCT and Lagos is because of the fragile economy and maybe fear of violent protests. If not, we are due for a lockdown. Nigerians are not responsible. We are very careless.

“The way out is for the government not to shy away from enforcing protocols. Churches, mosques can have some time off. Clubs, parties must be banned. Offices must ensure a strict work from home rule for 50-75% of their staff.

“Health workers must be protected. PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) must be in excess in every hospital. But the truth is our hospitals are being stretched to their limits. So, our best bet for now is prevention and enforcement of guidelines.

“Strict testing of people coming into Nigeria must take place. People selling fake COVID-19 results at airports must be dealt with.

“If health workers are affected to a point that they can’t attend to the people or the available number is not enough to run hospitals, then we are all in trouble.”

However, in spite of the plea by the experts for the government not to impose another lockdown, which saw a rise in criminal activities in the first one, a number of nations have adopted this measure in an effort to checkmate the spread of the virus.

For instance, England and Scotland have been under stringent lockdown measures for the last two weeks following an alarming increase in the disease, which at a point was claiming more than 1,000 lives daily. Officials have already warned that the measures may last till March.

