Pandemonium as 2 killed, one injured by one-way drivers on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Sunday evening, as two people were killed and one other injured after they were hit by separate one-way drivers on the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway. Eyewitnesses said the accidents happened in the space of 30 minutes. A man who was crossing the highway from the Abule-Egbabound lane of the highway at the Ijaiye bus stop, towards Agbado road on the opposite side was said to have been killed by a hit and run private car. Reports say sympathisers were still in the process of evacuating the lifeless body of the man to the roadside when a commercial motorcyclist, who was riding against traffic also rammed into an Abule Egba bound minibus, popularly known as “korope” with his two passengers about 30 meters away.

The Okada rider, sensing the incident ahead of him, ran into the commercial bus and was seen lying flat by the roadside. Calling attention to a deep cut on his ankle by hand gesticulation, his two passengers were said to have escaped unhurt and immediately left the scene of the accident. While the Okada rider and his passengers were lucky to have escaped with their lives, another man, reportedly about 25 years old, like the first victim also died when another contra flo driver on a neck-breaking speed hit him as he attempted to cross the expressway, some tens of meters away from the pedestrian bridge in front of the Ojokoro branch of Zenith Bank, between Ajala and Ijaiye Bus Stops. The young man was said to be drenched in the pool of his blood as he bled from his nose, ears, and a broken skull when men of Meiran Divisional Police Headquarters came to evacuate the body.

A pandemonium later ensue as youths in the area, irritated by the reckless killings in the hands of traffic offenders, took laws into their own hands, smashing windscreens and headlamps of vehicle driving against traffic as they pelt them with stones, clubs, and other dangerous weapons.

 

