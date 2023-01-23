Pandemonium as 3 suspected land grabbers beat commercial motorcyclist to death in Osogbo

… mob attempted to set police station ablaze

There was pandemonium in Osogbo, Osun State, when three suspected land grabbers allegedly beat a commercial motorcyclist, simply identified as Seun, to death over minor argument. However, the suspected killers have been arrested by men of Osun State Police Command.

It was gathered by our corre spondent that, the three suspected land grabbers hired a commercial motorcyclist who took them to several sites on Friday and after they returned from the raid to the point he picked them from, the land grabber told him that he should take them to another site which he refused on the ground that they should pay him for where he had taken them to before already before he can continue on another tour.

The demand of the commercial motorcyclist was said to have infuriated the land grabber and they started to beat him to the point that he became unconscious. The three suspected were later arrested and kept at Ota- Efun Police Station.

It was learnt that the commercial motorcyclist later gave up the ghost at the early hours of Saturday and the news spurred mob to mobilise to the police station. The mob attempted to raze the police station as they demanded that the police release the suspected land grabbers to them.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola proved abortive as she could not be reached on phone as at the time of filing this report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...