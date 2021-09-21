News

Pandemonium as Cholera claims 2,404 people – NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that 2,404 people have died from chol  era out of 72,910 suspected cases so far reported.

 

According to a Cholera Situation Report; ‘Weekly Epidemiological Report 13’, comprising Epi Week 36: spanning September 6 – 12, 2021, the reported cases were recorded in 28 states of the federation and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

Details of the report shows that the states involved include: Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi and Kwara.

 

Others are Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara In the reporting week, 13  states reported 1,182 suspected cases: Bauchi (472), Katsina (194), Borno (106), Jigawa (95), Yobe (80), Kaduna (68), Adamawa (63), Sokoto (38), Gombe (34), Abia (13), Taraba (10), Ogun (8) and Niger (one). According to the report,

 

“There was a 58 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 36 (1,182) compared with week 35 (1,677): Bauchi (472), Katsina (194) and Borno (106) account for 65.3 per cent of 1,182 suspected cases reported in week 36. Similarly, during the reporting week, 48 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted.

 

Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) conducted were from Gombe (30), Adamawa (11), Katsina (3), Kaduna (two) and Abia (two). Of this, a total of 18, representing 38 per cent were positive by RDT.

 

Furthermore, a total of 10 culture tests were conducted in Katsina (six), Adamawa (three) and Kaduna (one). Of this, two, representing 20 per cent were positive.

