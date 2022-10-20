News Top Stories

Pandemonium as Ekiti Speaker, Afuye, dies at 66

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Barely five days after Governor Biodun Oyemaji of Ekiti State was sworn in as Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s successor, pandemonium yesterday enveloped the state over the death of the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye. New Telegraph learnt that Afuye passed on at the age of 66. Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency 1, reportedly died after a brief illness. A member of the Assembly, who confirmed this to journalists, via telephone conversation, said the late Speaker was rushed to the hospital yesterday, after developing complications over undisclosed ailment.

Afuye, a lawyer, was said to have died after attempts by medical doctors to save his life failed. The source added that the cause of his death was shocking and has not been confirmed as at the time of filing this report. But another source disclosedthatthevociferouslawmaker died of cardiac arrest. Afuye appeared at the inauguration of Oyebanji on Sunday and was said to have also attended plenary on Tuesday before the sudden turn of event yesterday. The source said: “This event is funny and shocking. Funminiyi Afuye was at the House of Assembly yesterday (Tuesday), so his death was devastating to us.

It was a rude shock. “We learnt he developed sudden complications this morning and was rushed to the hospital where he died.” Afuye, who was in the assemblybetween2007and2011, wasspending hissecondterm in the assembly and his tenure was billed to expire June 6, 2023. Meanwhile, the Govern-ment of Ekiti State has said it regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, stated that: “Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where hewasreceivingtreatmentafter suffering a cardiac arrest. “The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministryof Information and two- time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”

 

Our Reporters

