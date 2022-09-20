Pandemonium as FCTA distributes free food stuff to indigent residents

There was palpable tension on Tuesday when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) distributed 360 metric tons of assorted food stuff, said to have been released from the National Strategic Grains Reserve, following approval from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anxious residents, who came in different groups to get their share of the largesse, waited patiently for the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu to finish her speech and the formalities of symbolic presentation, but lost their cool soon after the departure of the minister and other officials.

Security operatives, who looked helpless, just watched as the anxious residents scrambled for the available bags of grains.

The arrangement for orderly distribution was disrupted as both youths and women overpowered the officials in charge of the sharing and defiantly started grabbing bags of maize, Guinea Corn and garri without control.

Aliyu, in her speech, said: “Assorted food items distributed include 4,918 50kg bags of maize, 2,800 50kg bags of Guinea Corn and 2,400 25kg bags of garri.”

