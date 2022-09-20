Metro & Crime

Pandemonium as FCTA distributes free food stuff to indigent residents

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

There was palpable tension on Tuesday when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) distributed 360 metric tons of assorted food stuff, said to have been released from the National Strategic Grains Reserve, following approval from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anxious residents, who came in different groups to get their share of the largesse, waited patiently for the FCT Minister of State, Dr.  Ramatu Aliyu to finish her speech and the formalities of symbolic presentation, but lost their cool soon after the departure of the minister and other officials.

Security operatives, who looked helpless, just watched as the anxious residents scrambled for the available bags of grains.

The arrangement for orderly distribution was disrupted as both youths and women overpowered the officials in charge of the sharing and defiantly started grabbing bags of maize, Guinea Corn and garri without control.

Aliyu, in her speech, said: “Assorted food items distributed include 4,918 50kg bags of maize, 2,800 50kg bags of Guinea Corn and 2,400 25kg bags of garri.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Civil Defence officer kills another person in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Another person has been killed in Abia State by an officer of the Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The victim, Mr Onyekachi Nwogu, was said to be in front of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo village along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road Aba, Abia State, when he was hit […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists murder, mutilate woman in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Suspected ritualists have reportedly murdered a young woman, Hassana Mohammed, in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) body of a young woman has been reportedly dumped along Kanikoko area of Kaiama, Kwara North senatorial district […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Two feared dead as gunmen attack police checkpoint

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Gunmen in Enugu State yesterday attacked police personnel on stopand- search operation, reportedly killing two on the spot. The Enugu Police Command confirmed the attack which happened during the morning hours. A statement made available to journalists in Enugu by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The operatives were on stopand- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica