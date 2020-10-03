News

Pandemonium as robbers attack bank in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A second generation bank at Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State was yesterday attacked by a gang of armed robbers, who carted away several millions of naira. The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive devisesuspectedtobedynamitebefore moving straight to the banking hall for the devilish intention.

Eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the robbers had shot sporadically into the air thereby scaring traders and bystanders at the nearby market before gaining entry into the banking hall.

The residents were said to have run in different directions due to the severity of the gunshots, which the source said had sent jitters round the spines of the people. Vehicles travelling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to take a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.

A witness said: “In fact, the police disappointed us. They disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge. “They came in two vehicles, shot into the air and scared the people around away. In fact, those in the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives.

