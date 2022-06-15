Pandemonium as suspected cultists invade UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital to claim dead bodies of colleagues

There was pandemonium at the premises of Osun State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Osogbo on Wednesday, when suspected armed cultists invaded the complex with dangerous weapons to claim the corpses of deceased colleagues.

Sources said the hoodlums numbering about 20 armed with axes, cutlasses, charms and other harmful objects threatened to injure the management of the hospital should they fail to release corpses of their members dumped at the hospital mortuary.

According to an eyewitness the cultists stormed the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and allegedly laid siege at the entrance of the said hospital.

Some of the hoodlums were said to have stood outside while others approached the medical personnel of the hospital demanding the immediate release of their colleagues’ dead bodies.

Reports said the demand caused a serious commotion between them and the hospital officials who insisted that laid down protocols must be followed before the corpses could be released to them.

The suspects, our Correspondent learnt, threatened to deal with the hospital management, if their request was not granted .The situation was highly tense before the arrival of security operatives who restored normalcy.

