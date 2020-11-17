Pandemonium as Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

There was pandemonium in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos on Tuesday as officials of the Lagos State Task Force and motorcyclists, popularly known as as Okada, clashed at Second Rainbow Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, leaving some people injured and businesses disrupted.

New Telegraph learnt that violence erupted when the officials of the task force impounded some motorcycles which was resisted by the motorcyclists and led to the clash.

For hours, activities in the area were paralysed as the Okada riders set bonfires on the expressway, leading to traffic gridlock.

But reacting to the mayhem, in a statement signed by the public affairs unit of the

agency, Mr Tofil Adebayo, said that the operatives of the agency was inundated by the series of complaints from the public about activities of the Okada riders using their bikes to rob them of their valuables and plying restricted routes so went out to the area for enforcement.

According to him, since the #EndSARS protest every motorist including Okada riders have been operating with impunity thereby causing serious traffic gridlock across the state.

He said: “After impounding about 74 Okada caught riding against traffic and those operating on the highway, Okada riders mobilised themselves and attacked officers of the Agency They damaged beyond repair two of our vehicles and one of our trucks.

“A paramilitary officer attached to the Agency (Ganiyu Mustspha) was injured with broken bottles and cutlass because he mistakenly ran into the mob. We had a stakeholders meeting with their Okada leaders and they made us to understand that all.those flagrantly disobeying the laws are not responsible to any association in Lagos.”

Like this: Like Loading...