Pandemonium as truck crushes three to death in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Pandemonium broke out in Oke-Oyi, headquarters of Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday as a tipper truck crushed three occupants of a tricycle (Keke NAPEP) to death.
The fatal accident, according to sources, occurred on the old Ilorin-Jebba road when the driver of the tricycle wanted to cross to a filling station to buy fuel without taking cognisance of the oncoming truck, which
crushed the tricycle which led to the  death of the three passengers.
The angry residents of Oke-Oyi, it was learnt, set the truck in retaliation for the death of the tricycle passengers.
The driver of the truck was reportedly thoroughly beaten before he was rescued by the policemen drafted to the scene of the accident.
The residents also barricaded the road and truck drivers plying the route had to divert to neighbouring Osin village.
The spokesman of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.
He said normalcy has been restored to the area by the policemen drafted there and warned residents against taking  law into their hands.

