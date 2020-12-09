News

Pandemonium at Ondo tribunal as APC, PDP’s supporters clash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

There was pandemonium at the High Court Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital, venue of the ongoing tribunal hearing petitions against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s emergence during the October 10 governorship election as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a free for all yesterday. Although the fight took place outside the Ondo State High Court Complex, Akure, the venue of the Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal, some of the supporters were reportedly injured.

Following the fracas, residents and the shopowners in the area had to run for their lives as the political supporters were engaging each other in the fight, using dangerous weapons as the area was deserted for almost an hour as no vehicular movement in the as a result of the crisis. Notwithstanding, the election petition tribunal held its inaugural sitting on a petition filed by the candidate of the PDP in the October 10 governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who is challenging the victory of Akeredolu of the APC in the election.

However, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Umar Abubakar, has warned lawyers appearing before the tribunal against plans of making personal contact with its members. While soliciting cooperation of interested parties towards accelerated sitting, Justice Abubakar maintained that all contacts should be channeled through the Registrar of the tribunal. He said: “Each and every of the petitions are time-bound.

“There should be no communication, be it official or private with any member of the tribunal. All means of communication should be channeled through the Registrar as whatever relationship with any member before now, should not be exhibited throughout the sitting.” While assuring the tribunal of the necessary cooperation needed, Counsel for APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as Jegede’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), stated that no time would be wasted during the sitting.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.   At the meeting held in […]
News

Insurgency: Army sets to court martial General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barring any change in plan, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to try a former Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM). New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed military sources that General Adeniyi has since been posted for jurisdiction before the yet-to-be constituted court martial, expected to sit […]
News Top Stories

No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.   The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.   According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: