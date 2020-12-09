Pandemonium at Ondo tribunal as APC, PDP’s supporters clash

There was pandemonium at the High Court Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital, venue of the ongoing tribunal hearing petitions against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s emergence during the October 10 governorship election as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a free for all yesterday. Although the fight took place outside the Ondo State High Court Complex, Akure, the venue of the Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal, some of the supporters were reportedly injured.

Following the fracas, residents and the shopowners in the area had to run for their lives as the political supporters were engaging each other in the fight, using dangerous weapons as the area was deserted for almost an hour as no vehicular movement in the as a result of the crisis. Notwithstanding, the election petition tribunal held its inaugural sitting on a petition filed by the candidate of the PDP in the October 10 governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who is challenging the victory of Akeredolu of the APC in the election.

However, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Umar Abubakar, has warned lawyers appearing before the tribunal against plans of making personal contact with its members. While soliciting cooperation of interested parties towards accelerated sitting, Justice Abubakar maintained that all contacts should be channeled through the Registrar of the tribunal. He said: “Each and every of the petitions are time-bound.

“There should be no communication, be it official or private with any member of the tribunal. All means of communication should be channeled through the Registrar as whatever relationship with any member before now, should not be exhibited throughout the sitting.” While assuring the tribunal of the necessary cooperation needed, Counsel for APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as Jegede’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), stated that no time would be wasted during the sitting.

