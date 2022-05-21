News

Pandemonium in Edo, as thugs, security agents invade Court of Appeal

There was pandemonium at the Court of Appeal in Benin City on Friday as suspected thugs allegedly supported by persons in security outfit uniforms, invaded the courtroom, chased away court workers, and carted away several court documents.

A reliable source said some lawyers approached the appellate court to file an appeal arising from a judgment of the State High Court on issues relating to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as it concerns which faction of the party loyal to the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki and the Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, has the authentic delegates list to participate in the party’s primary elections. According to a lawyer, who does not want his name in print for security reasons, said he was shuttling between a business centre in Akpakpava and the Appeal Court, which is temporarily operating from a section of the Edo State High Court premises along Sapele Road, when the incident happened.

 

