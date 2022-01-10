Pandemonium in Enugu as unknown gunmen release gunshots, burn vehicles to enforce sit-at-home

Pandemonium broke out in the Enugu capital city and environs Monday morning as unknown gunmen went round the major streets, shooting sporadically and obstructing free flow of traffic as well as business activities.

The gunmen burnt some vehicles and damaged others.

Banks, petrol stations, shops and markets were forced to close just as schools were shut and motorists and pedestrians deserted the roads.

Words quickly spread to town that the hoodlums were trying to enforce a return to the Monday sit-at-home order which had been cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The hoodlums were reported to have violently disrupted vehicular movement at Topland, Amechi Road, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

They reportedly shot sporadically in the air, dispersing road users before setting a vehicle and a bus ablaze.

There was also reported shooting and mayhem around the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Independence Layout, Enugu, as well as by the popular Four Corners Junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Passengers going to UNTH, Ituku – Ozalla and other Commuters traveling to Awgu, Abịa and Imo states, and other places, had to turn back owing to the heavy shooting there.

“They said they’re enforcing a non-existent sit-at-home and burnt a vehicle and a Keke that was on the road,” an anonymous witness said.

The miscreants were also reported to have stormed NOWAS Junction forcing people to run for safety.

It will be recalled that for a major part of 2021, hoodlums forced residents of Enugu and other parts of the South East to sit-at-home every Monday, even when the leadership of IPOB cancelled the exercise with a caveat that it will only be observed any day their leader Nnamdi Kanu is making court appearance in his ongoing treasonable felony trial.

Meanwhile the quick intervention of security agencies, particularly the police, restored sanity in parts of Enugu but many panic stricken residents chose to stay off the streets due to fear.

Policemen were seen parading the streets of Enugu in a show of force.

More eye witnesses report that they saw boys numbering over 50, heavily armed doing a procession charging Enugu residents to obey the sit-at-home order.

