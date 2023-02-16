Metro & Crime

Pandemonium in Ogun, as soldiers burn police station over killing of colleague

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday in the Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State when a police officer allegedly killed a soldier during an altercation in the community.

New Telegraph learnt that, the police officer, who was popularly called ‘Mopol’ by residents, was said to have shot the soldiers after the disagreement degenerated with both law enforcement officers threatening to kill each other.

While the altercation intensified, the policeman was said to have reached for his service pistol and shot the soldier.

The soldier was pronounced dead at about 6pm.

Angered by the incident, colleagues of the slain soldier mobilised and unleashed mayhem on the community.

The soldiers in retaliation, launched an attack on Ogijo Police station where the mobile police officer was deployed by the Ogun Police Command.

The soldiers during the reprisal attack destroyed property; including a police armoured tank and police patrol vehicles.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, however, said the incident happened in Odongunyan area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

 

 

 

 

Reporter

