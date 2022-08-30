Pandemonium in Redemption City over gas explosion

There was pandemonium at the Redemption City, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, when a Gas Filling plant owned by Suncontractors Project Services Ltd, went up in flames yesterday morning.

A truck loaded with Liquefied Natural Gas caught fire when the driver of one of the five trucks parked in the plant was trying to fix a battery.

The residents went into panic as the trucks laden with gas cylinders started exploding one after the other leaving two people injured and four trucks burnt. Even the officers and men of the Redeemed Police Division which shares a fence with the gas plant were not spared as they were seen driving out the vehicles parked in the premises.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) joined the team to fight the fire. The fire, New Telegraph leant, started at about 10:15 am when the first explosion went off, 15 minutes later the second one went off and panic took over the residents, especially those whose houses were not far from the plant.

This reporter saw one woman and her daughter crying that her son was nowhere to be found and the Special Response Unit of the City activated the emergency response as a Fire engine from the Redeemed Fire Station came to fight the fire.

Meanwhile the bedlam created by the incident soon spread as those who came to transact one business or the other were seen running helter skelter. The Petrocam Gas Filling Station opposite the Police Station hurriedly shut its plant and dismissed the customers who had gathered to refill their cylinders.

The Assistant General Overseer (AGO) Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, had to quickly go on air through the central public address system in the City to appeal to the residents not to panic as the incident was outside the city and not any of their facilities.

Head of the Lagos Fire Service, Margret Abimbola Adeseye said that they had a call from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at about 11:24 am that the camp was on fire. Permanent Secretary and Head, LRU, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu corroborated it and added that they activated the response immediately they had the call and it took them 10 minutes to get to the venue of the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu in a chat with New Telegraph said no life was lost and that they were still investigating the cause of the fire

