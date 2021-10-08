Pandora Papers: CSOs ask Buhari, EFCC to probe Bagudu, Oduah, Bello-Koko, others

…I broke no law, says Obi

Leading civil society organisations (CSOs), have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s anti-graft bodies to probe Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Koko; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and Senator Stella Oduah, for being fingered in the latest leaked files in the Pandora Papers. Released this week, the Pandora Papers have exposed the secret wealth and dealings of a number of world leaders, politicians and billionaires including influential Nigerians using offshore secrecy vehicles.

The leaked files which were retrieved from 14 offshore services firms around the world were revealed in a Pandora Papers project led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The Pandora Papers represent the latest – and largest in terms of data volume – in a series of major leaks of financial data that have convulsed the offshore world since 2013. According to the leaks, former Governor Obi, who was the first to be featured in Nigeria, allegedly contracted Acces International, a secrecy enabler in Monaco, France, to help him incorporate an offshore entity in one of the world’s most notorious tax havens noted for providing conduits for the wealthy and privileged corrupt political elites to hide stolen cash.

The former governor, who served as running mate to PDP presidential candidate in the 2015 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, allegedly set up his first discreet company in the British Virgin Islands, and named the company ‘Gabriella Investments Limited’, after his daughter. On his part, Governor Bagudu, who chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), was said to have dispatched a delegation to Singapore in search of a new haven to shelter funds he allegedly got through former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, which is a target of ongoing forfeiture proceedings by the United States Department of Justice. The acting MD of NPA, Bello-Koko was also fingered in the report as owning properties in the United Kingdom which he acquired by secretly running offshore businesses in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). According to the Pandora Papers, Bello Koko and his wife were the anonymous owners behind two companies incorporated in the BVI. Senator Oduah, who represents Anambra North in the upper legislative chamber, was said to have secretly bought London apartments worth N5 billion in cash, from 2012 to 2014 – a period in which she served as Nigeria’s Aviation Minister.

Owing to the latest leaks, some civil society groups and other critical stakeholders in the country told New Telegraph that President Buhari should direct relevant agencies to investigate all those headlined in the report and possibly prosecute if found wanting. According to Mr Lanre Suraju, Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resources Centre), an anticorruption campaign group, the public officers involved must be probed to determine the extent of their declaration and possibly complicity. Similarly, Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said the Pandora Papers’ revelations only confirmed what many Nigerians already know when it comes to the culture of transparency among the political class.

“Even though the revelations transcend the shores of Nigeria, particularly on how corruption has become a global phenomenon, we should be concerned that people whom our citizens regard as otherwise transparent and credible, also lacked the needed integrity to manage public institutions and resources,” he said. But reacting to the report, the former governor, however, insisted that he breached no Nigerian laws by engaging in secret businesses set up in tax havens. Obi in a statement said that nowhere in the article was he accused of any form of corruption, whether in the form of diversion of public funds or in any other manner during and after his stewardship as the governor of Anambra State. He added that the publication did not also allege that he had been engaged in unlawful business ventures at any time whatsoever.

The former governor said his understanding was that the allegation bordered more on tax avoidance and nondeclaration of some jointly owned assets. “On the allegation that I violated the Nigerian Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, as well as sections of the 5th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), by not declaring any alleged assets in companies registered outside the Nigerian Federation, I think that the authors displayed ignorance on matters of Trust and International Investment Practices,” he said. Obi said he did not in any respect whatsoever violate any law before, during and after his stewardship as the governor of Anambra State.

