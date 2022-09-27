News

Panel on #EndSARS submits final report to National Human Rights Commission

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Independent Investigative Panel on defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the Nigerian Police Force (IIP-SARS), has just submitted its final report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) this Tuesday afternoon.

The report was submitted to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) by the Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima, JSC (rtd), CFR.

The submission of the report took place at a programme still on at the Rick View Royale, Wuse 2 Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ogun awards contract on water projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the construction of new DI 800 mm main conveyance pipeline and 14’500 m3 reservoir at Oke-Temidire under Lot2 as well as distribution network extension under Lot3, which would be funded by Agencie Franciase de Development (AFD) in order to ensure availability of potable water supply to Abeokuta […]
News

Prof Oso to journalists: Report with accountability,  transparency

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Journalists in Bayelsa State have been advised to always report with accountability and coherence, because according to Professor Lari Oso of the School of Communications, Lagos State University, the mass media reaches a wider audience with their messages. Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a  post election workshop organised for journalists by a body known […]
News

Rid N’west, N’central of bandits, Buhari orders Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…Army to receive remaining Tucano jets next week, says Magashi   President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Service Chiefs to intensify efforts in their crackdown on bandits in the North-west and North-central parts of the country. The President gave the charge Tuesday at a meeting in the Presidential Villa where he got updates on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica