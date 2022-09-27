Panel on #EndSARS submits final report to National Human Rights Commission

The Independent Investigative Panel on defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the Nigerian Police Force (IIP-SARS), has just submitted its final report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) this Tuesday afternoon.

The report was submitted to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) by the Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima, JSC (rtd), CFR.

The submission of the report took place at a programme still on at the Rick View Royale, Wuse 2 Abuja.

