Panel recommends payment of N755m compensation for police brutality

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Related Matters set up by the Ondo State government has recommended the payment of N755 million as compensation to victims of police brutality in the state. Also, the panel recommended the publication of apologies in national dailies, particularly where the reputation of victims had been tarnished.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sidiq, who submitted the report to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday, called for a review of Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, (2004) to enable judgement creditors enjoy the fruit of their litigations.

The panel set up in the wake of the #EndSARS protest last year heard 14 criminal and 63 civil matters in the petitions. It received 77 petitions from individuals, public and private organisations for alleged breach of their fundamental human rights. Justice Sidiq said the ‘disheartening aspect of our assignment bordered on human rights violation, which dates as far back as 2003 and unfortunately remained unresolved until this panel was set up.’

