News

Panel recommends payment of N755m compensation for police brutality

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Related Matters set up by the Ondo State government has recommended the payment of N755 million as compensation to victims of police brutality in the state. Also, the panel recommended the publication of apologies in national dailies, particularly where the reputation of victims had been tarnished.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sidiq, who submitted the report to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday, called for a review of Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, (2004) to enable judgement creditors enjoy the fruit of their litigations.

The panel set up in the wake of the #EndSARS protest last year heard 14 criminal and 63 civil matters in the petitions. It received 77 petitions from individuals, public and private organisations for alleged breach of their fundamental human rights. Justice Sidiq said the ‘disheartening aspect of our assignment bordered on human rights violation, which dates as far back as 2003 and unfortunately remained unresolved until this panel was set up.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAICOM suspends insurance industry recapitalisation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has complied with court order to suspend the ongoing insurance industry’s recapitalisation. The spokesperson for NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, said: “You are aware that the issue is in court and there is an interim order of the court. NAICOM been a responsible and law abiding organisation and will respect the order […]
News

APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Oyetola

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday engaged in accusation and counter-accusation over an attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola by hoodlums on Saturday during End- SARS protest in the state. While the PDP blamed Oyetola and his party for fathering thugs named “State Boys,” the APC […]
News

Fayemi, El-Rufai harp on need for restructuring Nigeria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the umpteenth time raised the need to restructure the country following persistent calls by a cross section of the country. This is coming as his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, noted that there is need for states to be allowed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica