Panel summons DCP Kyari over alleged extortion

Ibom State Judicial panel on Police Brutality has summoned the leader of the disbanded IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged abuse of fundamental human right, extortion and false accusation.

 

In a petition to the Justice Ifiok Ukanaled panel, a car dealer, Maxwell George Edum, in a memo, JPPB/memo/132, yesterday narrated how a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) supposedly at the instance of Kyari led by Inspector Friday whose operational code was “Mad Dog,” invaded his car stand at No.164 Eket/Oron Road, Eket and impounded his two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Tundra truck.

 

He said the team also arrested his worker, Mr. Sampson Etukudo, and took him alongside the vehicles to a police station at World Bank, Umuahia, Abia State, where he was detained over an allegation that the company bought stolen vehicles.

 

Edum added that during the period, he was at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu for a heart surgery, but directed his lawyers from the office of Onyeama Onyeama and Associates to follow up the matter even as he furnished them with documents of the said vehicles.

 

He said: “My lawyers traced them to a police station in Abia State and demanded the release of my ‘staff ’ and the two vehicles after presenting the documents of the vehicles, but, Mad Dog said we should bring N500,000 for the release of Sampson alone while withholding the vehicles. But my lawyers refused to negotiate payment with them but to go to court.

 

“When they returned to Eket without Sampson, Sampson’s family became worried because of the inhuman treatment meted on him in police custody. They said I would be held responsible if anything happened to their son.

 

“One of the lawyers, Udoanwan Sambo, was later sent to Abia State to know the situation of things and Mad Dog insisted on the payment of N100,000 for Sampson’s release and another N200,000 for the release of my vehicles.

 

“I was forced to pay N100,000 for Sampson’s release. Then I later sent N170,000 through Udoanwan Sambo’s Stanbic IBTC account number who in turn transferred it to a nominated account by Insp. Friday, a First Bank account no 312742593 with the name Chigbo Esther.” After the petitioner’s account, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ukana (rtd) directed that DCP Kyria appear before the panel. He then adjourned the matter till February 9, 2021.

