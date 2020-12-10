Panel summons Edo CP, SP over five youths’ killing

Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses yesterday ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, and a Superintendent of Police (SP), John Agaga, to appear before it.

The CP and SP are to appear before the panel on December 21, 2020, for the alleged murder of five youths at Itsukwi community in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state. Counsel to the Itsukwi community, Kami Asunogie, had told the panel that in less than five minutes, Agaga allegedly killed five of the youth of the community over a minor conflict between two neighbouring communities which could have been resolved amicably. Chief U. K. Yahaya and four others, who are heads of the community, had taken Kokumo and Agaga before the panel.

Asunogie told the panel that the youth were only waiting for an address of their village heads to be read when the police rained bullets on them and killed them. He said: “The matter started on the 28 December, 2019.

An issue between two communities, brother and sister, named Imiakebu and Itsukwi, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State under the jurisdiction of the police station in Agenebode. “The DPO, whoever invited him, came into the community, killed five youths under five minutes between 12.30 and 12.45 that he was in my village. “He killed five youths. They died; he abandoned them.

The military (soldiers) who were there, had to take the bodies to the mortuary with the assistance of the people of our local community that he has intimidated by his presence. “Up till today, every attempt to seek justice has been resisted by the police, particularly the DPO himself.” The counsel said the community decided to approach the panel to ask the police to release the bodies of the murdered youths to the families for burial and to also ask government for compensation. He added: “We have come to this panel to seek for justice. The bodies of our youths that were killed have to be released to us for burial. They have been in the morgue since December 2019. It is the DPO that is keeping them. “We want compensation for our community. Those persons have relations and they must be compensated.

