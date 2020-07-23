Panel to submit NDDC report to Senate today

The Senate will today (Thursday) receive the report of the Senate adhoc Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The presentation of the report forms part of the Senate’s Order Paper for Thursday.

It was learnt that some top officials of the Commission were indicted in the report.

The report has already arrived in the Red Chamber for distribution and consideration as at the time of filing this report.

The Senate had in May set up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to probe the “financial recklessness” of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

The committee was specifically asked to probe the IMC for allegedly squandering N40 billion in three months and seek account for other financial transactions within the period.

The committee is headed by Olubunmi Adetunbi-Ojo, with Jika Haliru, Tanko Almakura, Abdulfatai Buhari, Chukwuka Utazi, Ibrahim Hadeija and Degi-Eremienyo Biobarakuma as members.

