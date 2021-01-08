Panel: Widow accuses police of killing son over N100 bribe

A widow, from Nkek in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Mfon Udoidiong testifying before the Akwa Ibom #EndSARS Judicial Panel yesterday said that a policeman, Mr. Idongesit Ekanem, killed her son on September 9, 2017 over his refusal to give N100 the police demanded. She disclosed this during the resumed hearing of the Judicial Panel of Investigation on Incidences of Police Brutality at the High Court Complex, Uyo.

Udoidiong, a petty trader, said her son, late Imo Udoidiong returned home from Uyo City Polytechnic, where he was a student and went to a viewing centre. She said that after some hours, one of her son’s friends came to tell her that Imo had been shot dead by a police officer, who demanded money from him.

Udoidiong recalled that the family of the police officer involved in the killing of her son gave her N200,000 tobuyacoffinandburyhim, saying had been abandoned andthepolicehadnotshown any concern.

“The family of the police officer promised to give me N1,000,000 for me to move on with my life, but till today nobody has given me anything. They only gave me N200,000 to buy a coffin to bury my son,” she said.

A mechanic, Mr. Ubong Monday, who also testified before the panel, however, told the panel that he met the deceased, his classmate at secondary school on his way to buy spare parts, recalled that the late Imo requested that he gave him a lift to his destination, since he was on a motorcycle.

