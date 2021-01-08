News

Panel: Widow accuses police of killing son over N100 bribe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A widow, from Nkek in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Mfon Udoidiong testifying before the Akwa Ibom #EndSARS Judicial Panel yesterday said that a policeman, Mr. Idongesit Ekanem, killed her son on September 9, 2017 over his refusal to give N100 the police demanded. She disclosed this during the resumed hearing of the Judicial Panel of Investigation on Incidences of Police Brutality at the High Court Complex, Uyo.

Udoidiong, a petty trader, said her son, late Imo Udoidiong returned home from Uyo City Polytechnic, where he was a student and went to a viewing centre. She said that after some hours, one of her son’s friends came to tell her that Imo had been shot dead by a police officer, who demanded money from him.

Udoidiong recalled that the family of the police officer involved in the killing of her son gave her N200,000 tobuyacoffinandburyhim, saying had been abandoned andthepolicehadnotshown any concern.

“The family of the police officer promised to give me N1,000,000 for me to move on with my life, but till today nobody has given me anything. They only gave me N200,000 to buy a coffin to bury my son,” she said.

A mechanic, Mr. Ubong Monday, who also testified before the panel, however, told the panel that he met the deceased, his classmate at secondary school on his way to buy spare parts, recalled that the late Imo requested that he gave him a lift to his destination, since he was on a motorcycle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm backs Lagos’ regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private- Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector.   The association said the newly reviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders as well as check harassment by officials while on […]
News

Obaseki, Okowa, Wike, others eulogise Makinde’s mother, Abigail

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States counterparts, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel respectively, on Friday, joined other eminent Nigerians to pay their last tribute to late Mrs. Abigail Makinde, mother of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Other governors who graced the burial ceremony […]
News

Prosecute Magu for fraud –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the revelations of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC, among other sleazes, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica