Panic as 7 dies, 4 hospitalised under mysterious circumstances in Imo community

Panic as 7 dies, 4 hospitalised under mysteriously circumstances in Imo community A man identified as Kingsley Oguzie, his daughter and pregnant wife, including four other persons were found dead in mysteriously circumstances in their apartment at Obokwu community in Obinze in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. Five other persons were admitted in the emergency unit of Umuguma General hospital. They are battling for survival over what a source disclosed as mysterious sickness. The incident, which threw the community into confusion, saw the victims rushed to a hospital for medical attention. Shortly after their arrival at the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma in Owerri, seven members of the family out of the 11 victims were confirmed dead. A source from the community, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the incident could be as a result of land dispute between the late Oguzie family and Ekegbu family from the same community. T he source said: “Late Kingsley Oguzie, said to be a driver to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senatorial candidate for Owerri zone, Uche Onyeagocha, five days ago brought deity into Uzodinma the land in dispute to media in the lingering land dispute between the two families and last month, Kingsley lost his younger brother in an accident while Ekegbu lost his wife in an accident too. “Currently two of Oguzie’s children have been revived in a prayer house in the community.” Another family source alleged that some people suspected to be assassins broke into the roof of the late Kingsley’s apartment while they were asleep and sprayed chemical suspected to be poison. Efforts to reach the policespokes man of the Imo State command, CSP Michael Abattam was not successful as he did not pick his calls.
Court stops MC Oluomo, others from collecting union levies in Lagos
Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has halted further collection of union levies by the sacked chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State branch, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion marked FHC/L/CS/224/2022 filed by the Transport […]
Three get death sentence for NYSC member’s kidnap, murder
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced three kidnappers to death for abducting and killing a 32-year-old lawyer. The victim, Sampson Worlu, was also a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Imo State when he was abducted and killed after his family had paid a ransom of […]
Soludo commences review of charges of 176 Anambra prison inmates
The fate of over 176 inmates of the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State received a boost yesterday when Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that their charges would be reviewed for possible release of some of them. Soludo who disclosed this while on a visit to the center noting that […]
