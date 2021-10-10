Panic as cult boys clash in Lagos community

Suspected rival cultists have engaged each other in a free for all fight at Ijegun, Satellite Town area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that Eiye cult members allegedly invaded Titanic View Hotel where the Aiye group where having a meeting and allegedly attacked them.

A police source told our correspondent that the Aiye members called for reinforcements who arrived the scene and the fight escalated beyond control.

The source said while some residents of the area, who were returning from church, scampered for safety and some guests in the hotel sustain injuries and some valuables were destroyed in the hotel.

“There was heavy used of firearms by the cultists, immediately the information got to us, we moved to the scene and we were able to dislodge them out of the hotel and they relocate to chemist bus stop where they continue their fight,” New Telegrapg learnt

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said they had mobilised enough patrol teams to the scene to maintain law and order and there was no need for people to panic.

He said: “Some of our patrol teams have been despatched to the scene. Normalcy had since been restored, no need to panic.”

NEWS (pix: Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Gyan Buba)

Kalu salutes Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Gyan Buba, at 70

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the government and people of Plateau State on the occasion of 70th birthday anniversary of Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

Describing the celebrant as an outstanding monarch and selfless statesman, with passion for growth and progress of Jos, Plateau State and Nigeria, the former governor acknowledged the contributions of the first class monarch to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu called on the people of Plateau State, Jos in particular, to sustain their support for the traditional ruler in his efforts to sustain peace and unity across the Plateau.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, prayed for longer life for the Gbobg Gwom in the service of humanity.

Kalu said: “I felicitate with the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

“The Gbong Gwom has always played remarkable roles in the promotion of peace and unity across the country.

“As a prominent monarch, he is known for his objectivity on national issues.

“The monarch is a role model to his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he marks this glorious milestone, I urge the Gwong Gwom not to relent in his efforts to sustain peace and harmony in Plateau State.”

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

