Panic as diphtheria spreads in Nigeria

…things to know about the infection

The increase in the infection and resurgence of diphtheria disease has been blamed on low vaccination coverage across the country. Experts said being fully vaccinated against the disease with three doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the childhood immunisation schedule, can go a long way to curb the infection, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The sudden outbreak of diphtheria disease in the country has raised concerns among citizens who suddenly woke up to the deluge of media reports about deadly impact of the ailment currently ravaging some states of the federation. As at Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that death toll from Diphtheria disease across the country has reached 34 and noted that Kano State alone has registered 100 cases. The NCDC, via its official website, said the deaths were between December 2022 and early January 2023; the areas currently facing the disease caused by serious infection of the nose and throat, are Lagos, Kano, Yobe and Osun states. Speaking through its Director of Special Duties, Dr. Prescilia Ibekwe, the NCDC said: “As of January 22, NCDC have 123 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. 100 cases are from Kano, with 32 deaths. In Lagos there are five cases with three deaths. In Yobe there 17 confirmed cases and three deaths and Osun has recorded one case with no death.” According to Ibekwe, besides clinically suspected cases, there have been laboratory-confirmed cases. Dr. Ibekwe also said the agency was working with state ministries of health and partners to enhance surveillance and response to the outbreak. Although, the NCDC blamed the increase in the infection and resurgence of the disease on the low vaccination coverage across the country, many who have been puzzled about the unfortunate development have been asking what this ailment is about and are particularly curious to find out more information about its nature with a view to putting it at bay. Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make a toxin. It is the toxin that can cause people to get very sick. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death. The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended vaccines for infants, children, teens, and adults to prevent diphtheria. The disease was common decades ago. Due to the effectiveness of childhood vaccination programmes, most people have forgotten what diphtheria looks like. According to the NCDC, “The fact that we are having a resurgence of diphtheria now suggests that there have been critical reductions in vaccination coverage among pockets of our population. “This reduced level of population immunity has given rise to the cases that we are seeing.

Who is at risk?

People who are at increased risk of catching diphtheria include children and adults who don’t have up-to-date vaccinations. People living in crowded or unsanitary conditions and anyone who travels to an area where diphtheria infections are more common.

Mode of infection

Diphtheria is caught by coming into contact with droplets from the respiratory tract of an infected person— particularly spread by coughing or sneezing. If the disease is cutaneous, it can be spread by coming into contact with the wounds or lesions of an infected person. The Symptoms of diphtheria include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and neck swelling. In severe cases a thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils or at the back of the throat associated with difficulty breathing. Complication from diphtheria include air way blockage, damage to the heart muscles, nerves damage and kidney failure. For some people respiratory diphtheria can lead to death. To curb it the Nigeria childhood immunisation schedule recommends three doses of pentavalent vaccine (diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine) for children in the sixth, 10th and 14th week old. Considering that poor immunisation coverage can lead to a resurgence of the disease, parents have been urged to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated against the disease with three doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the childhood immunisation schedule.

